U.S. ENVOY QUESTIONS ZAMBIA’s USE OF $8 BILLION IN DONATIONS



…as Mwila reminds the UPND that there are only 497 days remaining before the 2026 general elections





Lusaka… Thursday April 3, 2025



Concerns have been raised regarding Zambia’s use of $8 billion in donations, following remarks by a U.S. envoy Michael Gonzales.





The diplomat reportedly stated that, despite receiving significant financial aid, the country has little to show for it.



In response, Socialist Party Chairperson for Legal Affairs, Simon Mulenga Mwila, issued a statement questioning the government’s handling of the funds.





He suggested that Zambians should demand accountability, as no major infrastructure projects have been funded by the donations.



He also pointed to the country’s struggling economy, ongoing power shortages, and rising costs of essential goods as indicators that the aid had not been effectively utilized.





Mr Mwila further criticized the government for celebrating minor projects, such as toilets commissioned on the Copperbelt, as major achievements.



He also noted that the Ndola-Lusaka dual carriageway, a crucial infrastructure project, is not being funded by donations but through a Chinese loan.





According to him, China is now recouping its investment through tollgate collections.



Additionally, Mwila expressed skepticism about the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), arguing that the projects under this initiative did not reflect the large sums allocated to them.





He cited substandard classroom blocks as an example of alleged mismanagement.



The opposition figure condemned the administration for failing to fulfill its promises of transparency and economic revival.





Instead, he stated that the country was witnessing increasing debt, worsening living conditions, and the suppression of critical voices.





Mr Mwila concluded his statement by urging the government to stop blaming past administrations and to provide clear answers regarding the $8 billion in donations.





He also hinted at political consequences, noting that there were only 497 days remaining before the next general election.