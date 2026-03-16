U.S. Forces Dominate Iranian Navy: Over 100 Vessels Sunk, Kharg Island Targets Obliterated





CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper delivered a powerful update on ongoing operations against Iran.





He announced that more than 100 Iranian vessels have been sunk to the bottom of the sea, declaring, “and we aren’t done.”



Cooper expressed deep gratitude to the 50,000 American troops executing these missions, highlighting the destruction of over 90 military targets on Kharg Island.





“To date, our Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aviators have collectively flown more than 6,000 combat flights, demonstrating the unmatched capability of America’s joint force as we maintain air superiority over Iranian skies.”





He emphasized the precise objectives: “U.S. and partner strikes are doing exactly what they are intended to do, deliver on very clear military objectives to eliminate Iran’s ability to project power against Americans and against its neighbors.

We’re also zeroed in on dismantling Iran’s decades-old threat to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”





These strikes have deliberately spared Iran’s oil terminals to avoid disrupting global energy markets and spiking prices for American families. The U.S. military continues to show overwhelming strength while protecting vital interests with precision and restraint.