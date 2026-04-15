U.S. Forces Fully Deployed Over 10,000 Troops Back Maritime Blockade on Iran



U.S. Central Command confirmed that more than 10,000 personnel, including Marines, Navy, and Air Force units, have been deployed to support ongoing maritime operations targeting access to Iranian ports.





The operation is backed by over a dozen naval vessels, including an aircraft carrier, alongside multiple aircraft conducting patrol and support missions across key strategic waters





The objective is to restrict economic flows linked to Iran, particularly energy exports, while increasing pressure amid ongoing tensions.





Officials stated that forces remain at a high level of readiness, with operations focused on interception and control as the situation continues to develop.