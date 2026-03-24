U.S. Hammers Iran with Ground-Launched Missiles While Talking Peace



American forces unleashed ATACMS and Precision Strike Missiles from Kuwaiti soil against Iranian military targets as part of Operation Epic Fury, with the advanced PrSM making its combat debut via HIMARS launchers. This marks a bold escalation using Army ground systems deep into enemy territory.





At the same time, Pakistan is pushing mediated talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad. President Trump had called for a five-day pause in operations to give diplomacy a chance, yet these ground strikes from allied bases send a very different message: strength first, negotiations second.





The timing raises hard questions about mixed signals, but the facts on the ground are clear. U.S. precision firepower is systematically dismantling Iranian missile sites, naval assets, and production facilities, proving America will not tolerate threats to its forces or regional allies.





Compounding the chaos, Iranian retaliation struck Qatar’s massive North Field LNG complex, knocking out 17 percent of the world’s top LNG producer’s capacity.

Qatar Energy has now declared force majeure on long-term supplies to Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, with repairs potentially dragging on for years and billions in lost revenue.





This is the real cost of Iranian aggression: higher energy prices, disrupted global markets, and a stark reminder that weakness invites chaos. America is hitting back hard, protecting its interests without apology. Peace through strength isn’t just talk; it’s working.