Breaking News : U.S. Has Fired Over 850 Tomahawk Missiles at Iran in Four Weeks, Raising Pentagon Stockpile Alarms





The United States military has expended more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Iran in just four weeks of operations, according to people familiar with the matter cited by The Washington Post, sparking serious internal concerns about the rapid depletion of one of America’s most critical long-range strike weapons.





The bulk of the missiles were fired during the opening days of Operation Epic Fury, which launched on February 28. Analysts estimate the 850-plus figure represents approximately one quarter of the entire U.S. Tomahawk stockpile, which the Center for Strategic and International Studies previously assessed at roughly 3,000 missiles before the conflict began.





U.S. officials told the Post that Tomahawk reserves in the Middle East had fallen to “alarmingly low” levels, with one official warning the supply was approaching what military personnel call “Winchester,” the battlefield term for being nearly out of ammunition. Current production stands at approximately 90 missiles per year, with ramp-up targets reaching around 1,000 annually, though defense analysts warn that scaling to wartime demand levels could take years.





The Pentagon pushed back publicly. Spokesperson Sean Parnell stated the U.S. military “has everything it needs to execute any mission at the time and place of the President’s choosing,” dismissing media coverage as an attempt to portray American military power as weakened.





Despite the official denial, the Trump administration has convened emergency meetings with defense contractors including Raytheon. President Trump stated that companies have agreed to quadruple production of what he called “exquisite class weaponry.”





Note: The 850-plus figure is sourced from anonymous U.S. officials and has not been officially confirmed by the Pentagon. Exact stockpile numbers remain classified.





Source: The Washington Post, March 27, 2026



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