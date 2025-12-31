U.S. HITS MADURO & IRAN WITH SANCTIONS OVER DRONES TRADED BETWEEN DICTATORS





The U.S. just slapped sanctions on 10 people and companies tied to Venezuela and Iran for running a secret drone and missile supply network.





Maduro’s military is flying Iranian-made killer drones and rebranding them like they were made in Venezuela.





Venezuela’s National Aeronautical State Company has been importing, assembling, and repainting 6 Iranian drones and then selling them straight to Maduro’s military under names like “Arpía” and “ANSU.”





The message from Washington: if you’re a dictatorship doing arms deals with Iran, the U.S. is coming for your assets, your companies, and your back channels.





2 of the most anti-American regimes on the planet are working hand-in-hand to export weapons, dodge sanctions, and build power while pretending to be sovereign victims.



The Ayatollah needs reach, and Maduro needs relevance.





Both are building a little axis of authoritarianism right in this hemisphere, and the U.S. is trying to cut it off before it gets worse.





Iran has been quietly spreading drone tech and ballistic missile materials across the world, using companies as cover.



Venezuela’s been helping by fronting deals, painting new logos on Iranian gear, and pretending it’s domestic production.





These companies are now blacklisted, their assets frozen, and anyone who does business with them, even foreign banks could face U.S. sanctions.





The geopolitical stage unfolds, and it’s about who controls the tech, the skies, and the influence across Latin America and the Middle East.





The socialist fantasy in Venezuela has turned into a militarized machine with Iranian parts, and the U.S. just put the red light on it.



Source: Infobae