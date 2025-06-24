U.S. House of Representatives officially bans the use of WhatsApp on all official devices

United States house of Representatives have announced a ban of WhatsApp on all government-issued devices.

The communicue, issued today June 23, cited cybersecurity concerns as the reason for their decision.

The House’s Office of Cybersecurity deemed WhatsApp high-ris citing a lack of transparency in data protection, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks.

Staff were instructed to remove WhatsApp from mobile, desktop, and web platforms and use alternatives.

Some alternatives suggested are Microsoft Teams, Amazon’s Wickr, Signal, Apple’s iMessage, or FaceTime.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, disagreed with the decision, emphasizing that WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption offers stronger security than some approved apps.