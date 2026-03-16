U.S. Intel Drops Bombshell: Khamenei Thought His Son Was Too Dumb to Lead Iran





Just days into the escalating U.S.-Israel war with Iran, American intelligence briefed President Trump that the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei privately doubted his son Mojtaba’s fitness to succeed him. According to sources speaking to CBS News, the elder Khamenei viewed Mojtaba—now 56 and Iran’s interim supreme leader—as intellectually unqualified, not very bright, and weighed down by personal problems that made him unsuitable for the role.





The leak surfaced March 15, 2026, right as Mojtaba’s legitimacy faces intense scrutiny. He hasn’t appeared publicly since his rushed appointment by clerics on March 9, following his father’s assassination in late February strikes. U.S. officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, claim Mojtaba was wounded in the opening attacks—possibly disfigured—and remains in hiding or incapacitated. Trump himself has mused that the new leader is “probably alive but damaged,” while offering rewards for intel on him and top IRGC figures.





Online reaction was swift and savage: many called the report obvious propaganda meant to erode Mojtaba’s authority during the conflict.

Skeptics mocked it as recycled palace gossip from anonymous “sources familiar with the matter,” timed perfectly to weaken Iran’s hardline succession amid missile exchanges, oil price chaos, and threats to close the Strait of Hormuz.





Whether it’s sharp psychological warfare or genuine insider dirt, the briefing adds fuel to an already chaotic power vacuum in Tehran.