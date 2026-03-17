BOMBSHELL: U.S. Intelligence Knew in February 2020 That China Breached Voter Registration Databases – And Buried It for Over Six Years





Investigative journalist John Solomon dropped a bombshell today on Just the News, exposing long-hidden evidence that America’s intelligence community detected Chinese penetration of U.S. voter registration systems well before the 2020 election – and the government kept it secret.





In as early as February 2020, the United States intelligence community determined that China had breached U.S. voter registration data, had gained access to the data that voters used to register to vote in the 2020 election.





A declassified – but heavily redacted – April 2020 National Intelligence Council memo, quietly released under the Biden administration, confirms the breach: Chinese intelligence officials analyzed multiple U.S. states’ election voter registration data to conduct public opinion analysis on the 2020 US general election.





Former DNI John Ratcliffe sounded the alarm back then, publicly warning about Chinese interference efforts while accusing the CIA of downplaying or suppressing the threat. Now, as CIA Director, those same warnings are resurfacing amid fresh declassifications and reviews.





The timing is no coincidence. This revelation hits just as the House gears up for a vote on the SAVE America Act, which demands proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration – a direct firewall against exactly these kinds of foreign vulnerabilities.





For years, conservatives warned that our election systems were wide open to foreign manipulation. The deep state buried the proof. Now the truth is out – and heads should roll for the cover-up.