U.S. Intelligence Sources Say Iran Is Rebuilding Military Capabilities Faster Than Expected



Multiple sources familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments say Iran has resumed partial drone production during the ceasefire period that has been in place since early April.





According to two sources cited in the assessment, the renewed production activity is being viewed as a sign that Iran is rapidly restoring portions of its military infrastructure damaged during previous strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.





Four additional sources reportedly stated that recent U.S. intelligence findings indicate Iran’s military recovery is progressing significantly faster than initially expected.





Analysts believe the recovery effort may include the rebuilding of drone assembly facilities, missile support infrastructure, underground logistics networks, and operational command systems affected during earlier phases of the conflict.

The reported assessment is likely to intensify concerns in Washington and among regional allies over how long the current ceasefire can hold if military capabilities on both sides continue to expand during negotiations.