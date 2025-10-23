U.S. Lifts Key Restriction on Ukraine’s Long-Range Missiles”



The United States has lifted a major restriction on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range missiles, including the British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, allowing Kyiv to strike targets deep inside Russian territory. The policy change shifts approval authority from Washington to General Alexus Grynkewich, the top U.S. commander in Europe and NATO, giving Ukraine more operational autonomy.





The first confirmed strike under this expanded authority hit a Russian munitions plant in Bryansk, demonstrating the reach and precision of these weapons. With a range exceeding 180 miles and advanced targeting support from the U.S., these missiles provide Ukraine the ability to hit critical military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and energy sites within Russia.





This development marks a significant step in Kyiv’s efforts to expand pressure on Moscow, both militarily and psychologically. Russian forces must now account for potential attacks far from the front lines, disrupting supply chains and forcing new defensive measures.





While the move carries the risk of escalation, it underscores the West’s commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself and project power beyond its borders. Combined with domestic drones and missile systems targeting Russian infrastructure, Ukraine’s reach—and its leverage—continues to grow.