Breaking News : U.S. Loses About a Dozen MQ-9 Reaper Drones in Iran Operations — One Shot Down by Gulf State Ally





The United States has lost approximately a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones during intensified military operations over Iran, according to senior U.S. military officials.





This includes at least one drone that was accidentally shot down by forces from a Gulf state partner nation. At the same time, the U.S. has been flying more than 10 Reaper drones simultaneously over Iranian airspace as part of ongoing strikes and surveillance missions.





The losses highlight the high-risk nature of the Reaper drone campaign deep inside Iran, even as the aircraft continue to play a central role in targeting hundreds of Iranian sites.



Source: The Wall Street Journal