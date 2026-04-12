U.S. Marines Launch Anti-Drug Operation in the Caribbean



In the Caribbean Sea on April 12, United States Marine Corps forces intensified operations targeting transnational drug trafficking networks. Troops from the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit were deployed via Landing Craft Air Cushion in a coordinated amphibious mission.





The operation supports United States Southern Command under direct orders from the Department of Defense, aligning with urgent national security directives.





Primary objectives include disrupting drug trafficking routes into the United States and strengthening maritime security across the southern approaches.





Officials describe the mission as part of a broader proactive strategy to secure a region considered a critical gateway to U.S. homeland security.