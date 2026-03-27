U.S. Marines Poised to Seize Iran’s Oil Lifeline on Kharg Island



American forces are closing in on a bold move that could cripple Iran’s war machine without firing a shot at its precious oil terminals.





Speculation is mounting that U.S. Marines will launch an amphibious or airborne assault on Kharg Island, the tiny Persian Gulf outpost that handles nearly 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports.

Once ashore, troops could dig in behind the massive loading facilities, creating an impossible choice for Tehran: blow up its own economic heart to dislodge American forces, or watch its oil revenue dry up and the regime’s funding collapse.





This is classic leverage. Destroy the terminals and Iran loses its main cash flow for missiles, proxies, and terror. Leave them intact under U.S. control and the mullahs lose their stranglehold on global energy chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.





The timing fits the moment. The USS Boxer and its Amphibious Ready Group, carrying thousands of Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are surging toward the region after departing California. President Trump has already ordered precision strikes that obliterated Iranian military targets on the island while sparing the oil infrastructure—for now. He made clear that continued Iranian aggression, especially any blockade of shipping lanes, changes everything.





Kharg is no backwater. It’s Iran’s crown jewel for exporting over a million barrels daily, feeding its economy and its ability to fund chaos across the Middle East. Seizing or neutralizing it starves the regime of the money it needs to threaten America and its allies.





Critics warn of risks—missile barrages, Iranian desperation—but strong American air and naval superiority, combined with Marine training for exactly these kinds of rapid strikes, tilts the odds heavily in our favor. This isn’t endless nation-building; it’s a targeted strike at the enemy’s wallet to force de-escalation on American terms.