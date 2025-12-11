The U.S. Navy has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela



The Trump administration has just seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Caracas.

The operation, carried out by the US Coast Guard, comes amid a massive military buildup in the region—including an aircraft carrier, fighter jets, and tens of thousands of personnel.

President Trump personally confirmed the action on Wednesday, saying “we’ve just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela,” though officials haven’t disclosed the vessel’s identity or exact location.





This move represents the latest chapter in an increasingly complex standoff over oil, sanctions, and regional influence. With Venezuela’s oil exports being critical to its economy, and the US ramping up pressure on the Maduro regime, the implications could reshape energy markets and diplomatic relations across the Americas.