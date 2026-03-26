Breaking News : U.S. Navy Sailor Injured Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln During Flight Operations in Arabian Sea





A U.S. Navy Sailor was injured aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on March 25 while the aircraft carrier was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has confirmed.





According to official statements, the injury is not combat-related and is not life-threatening. The Sailor has been transported ashore for additional medical care and remains in stable condition. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.





The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group remains operationally active in the region, continuing its mission in support of Operation Epic Fury amid an elevated U.S. military presence in the Middle East.





No further details regarding the nature of the injury have been released at this time.



Source: U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) via DVIDS (Defense Visual Information Distribution Service)