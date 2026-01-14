U.S. PERSONNEL REPORTEDLY TOLD TO LEAVE MAJOR QATAR BASE BY TONIGHT



Some U.S. personnel are allegedly being told to leave Al-Udeid in Qatar by tonight.





That’s the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East. Around 10,000 troops normally there.



This is the same base Iran already hit last year after U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites.





Embassy isn’t commenting, which usually means it’s not a drill.



They did the same thing before the June strikes on Iran. Quiet drawdowns first, then things got loud.





This lines up with Iran warning Gulf states that U.S. bases would be targets if Iran gets hit.





Nothing is happening yet. But the board is being cleared.



Source: Al Arabiya