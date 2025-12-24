By CIC International Affairs.



U.S. POLICY: AMERICAN COMPANIES TO TAKE CONTROL AND REBUILD VENEZUELA’S OIL SECTOR.





Former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo has repeatedly outlined U.S. plans for Venezuela that involve removing President Nicolás Maduro and restructuring the country’s economy by taking control of its oil sector. Pompeo described socialism as a “disaster” and said Venezuela’s economic collapse resulted from policies that destroyed oil production and national economic capacity.





Pompeo stated that once Maduro is removed, American energy companies, including Schlumberger, Halliburton and Chevron, would take control of rebuilding Venezuela’s oil industry, restoring production and implementing what he called an economic capability model. He said this approach would return Venezuela to what he described as a once-strong economy that had been damaged under the Maduro government.





These statements were made multiple times while Pompeo served as CIA Director and later Secretary of State, and reflect a consistent U.S. policy position in which American corporate control and reconstruction of Venezuela’s oil sector is presented as central to Venezuela’s economic recovery following political change in Caracas.