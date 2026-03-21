U.S. Precision Strike Wipes Out Key Iranian Drone Factory



On March 12, 2026, U.S. forces delivered a decisive blow to Iran’s drone warfare capability, completely destroying the Esfahan Khomeynishahr Drone Production Plant. This facility built Shahed one-way attack drones that the Iranian regime has used to target sites across the region





Before-and-after satellite photos released by U.S. Central Command show the site intact on March 3 and reduced to rubble following precision-guided strikes.

The attack marks another major setback to Iran’s defense industry amid ongoing operations to dismantle its missile and drone production network.