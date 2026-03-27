U.S. says USS Abraham Lincoln operating normally after Iran missile claims



U.S. Central Command has confirmed that the USS Abraham Lincoln remains fully operational and continues its missions in the region, dismissing Iranian claims of missile strikes as inaccurate.





The statement follows repeated assertions by Iran’s IRGC that it targeted the carrier group, claims that Washington has consistently rejected.





Officials say the carrier remains active in ongoing operations, underscoring continued military presence despite escalating rhetoric between both sides.