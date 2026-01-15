 U.S. STRIKE ON IRAN REPORTEDLY CALLED OFF AT LAST MINUTE

Trump apparently almost green-lit a strike on Iran late last night, then pulled the plug minutes before execution.

Iranian airspace has reopened and forces scrambled from Al-Udeid were told to stand down.

Sources say Trump halted it because advisers couldn’t promise a decisive regime-toppling blow and warned Iran could hit back hard, and the U.S. might not have enough regional assets ready to cope.

Right now, tensions are still high, but war didn’t start tonight.

Iran remains on the brink, not over it.