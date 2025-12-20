U.S. STRIKES 70+ ISIS TARGETS ACROSS SYRIA – FALLEN SOLDIERS’ NAMES WRITTEN ON MUNITIONS

Over 70 targets across Syria have been struck in tonight’s large-scale operation against ISIS, according to a U.S. official who spoke to Fox News.





A U.S. servicemember wrote the names of the fallen on munitions used in the strikes:



Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa





Also killed December 13th: interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat of Michigan.



The operation is named “Hawkeye Strike” after Iowa, the Hawkeye State.





The Syrian government supported the strikes.



Since December 13th, partnered operations have killed or detained more than two dozen ISIS-affiliated individuals.



Their names flew into Palmyra tonight.