Breaking News : U.S. Supercarrier USS Gerald R. Ford Docks in Greece for Repairs After Onboard Fire During Red Sea Deployment





The United States Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, has docked at Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, for maintenance and repairs following an onboard fire incident during its recent deployment in the Red Sea. The vessel had been actively supporting U.S. military operations linked to rising tensions involving Iran.





According to an official statement from the U.S. Sixth Fleet on March 23, the port call is part of a scheduled stop to conduct inspections, carry out necessary repairs, and resupply the carrier. The Navy emphasized that despite the incident, the USS Gerald R. Ford remains fully mission capable and continues its overseas deployment as part of the Carrier Strike Group.





The fire, which reportedly broke out earlier in March, was contained onboard and did not result from combat operations. Initial reports indicate the incident originated in a non-combat area of the ship, with damage control teams responding effectively to prevent escalation.





While the carrier is undergoing maintenance in Souda Bay, the current positions of other ships within the strike group have not been disclosed, consistent with standard operational security practices.





The USS Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of its class and the most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, continues to play a central role in forward-deployed operations amid heightened regional tensions.



Source: U.S. Sixth Fleet, Stars and Stripes