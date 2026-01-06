U.S. TO MEET WITH OIL GIANTS TO DISCUSS VENEZUELA ENERGY COMEBACK AFTER MADURO’S ARREST



Sec. Wright is meeting this week with oil execs from Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and others to talk about restarting Venezuela’s energy sector now that Maduro is out of the way.





The talks will happen at the Goldman Sachs Energy Conference in Miami, just days after Maduro was detained and flown to New York on narco-terror charges.





Chevron is the last oil supermajor still standing in South America, and now the U.S. wants to open the floodgates.



U.S. understand that today the power is reshaping in the Western Hemisphere.





The world is shifting fast into zones of regional influence and the U.S. is securing the backyard, beyond remaining itself as a global power.





Venezuela is energy-rich, strategically placed, and already crawling with Chinese and Russian interests.





The U.S. achieved a high rank of energetic independence, but still knows it cannot afford to leave that space open for the other global powers.





These meetings are about who owns the future of Latin America.



Source: @financialjuice