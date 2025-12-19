🇺🇸🇮🇷 U.S. TREASURY RAMPS UP ON IRAN’S SHADOW FLEET: SANCTIONS HIT 29 VESSELS TO STARVE NUCLEAR AMBITIONS





The US Treasury’s OFAC just dropped fresh sanctions on Iran’s sneaky shadow fleet.



They’re nailing 29 vessels and their shady managers for smuggling out Iranian oil worth hundreds of millions of cash straight fueling Tehran’s military muscle and weapons programs.





These tankers, often flying flags of convenience and dodging trackers, have been Iran’s lifeline to bypass global bans, raking in bucks for nukes and proxies.





Under Trump 2.0, Treasury vows more hits to cut off resources for Iran’s nuclear push.



This builds on November’s round targeting 6 vessels, part of max pressure to hobble the regime’s evasion game.



Source: US Treasury, Iran International