U.S. Troops Arrive in Middle East as Iran Conflict Escalates



Thousands of soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division have deployed to the region via C-17 transports, with elements positioned for possible action to secure disputed islands in the Strait of Hormuz—Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa—long claimed by Iran but administered by the UAE.





Six C-5 Galaxy flights delivered MH-47G Chinooks and MH-60M Black Hawks of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment days earlier.

These assets support special forces, including Delta Force, in potential ground operations near Isfahan to recover Iran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade enriched uranium.





The moves come amid Operation Epic Fury, now in its fourth week of U.S.-Israeli strikes that have degraded Iran’s missile forces, navy, air defenses, and nuclear infrastructure.

Reports indicate a possible trade: U.S. restraint on Kharg Island—site of 90% of Iran’s oil exports—in exchange for Iranian concessions on the three islands and uranium.





No official Pentagon confirmation exists for imminent ground assaults, but the rapid buildup of elite airborne and special operations units signals readiness for limited, high-stakes missions to neutralize nuclear threats and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



HT BABAK TAGHVAEE