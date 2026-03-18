U.S. Unleashes 5,000-Pound Deep-Penetration Bombs on Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz





In a major escalation in the ongoing conflict, U.S. forces have carried out precision strikes on fortified Iranian missile facilities along the coast near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, employing powerful deep-penetration munitions designed to destroy hardened and underground targets.





According to U.S. Central Command, the operation targeted Iranian anti-ship cruise missile positions that posed a direct threat to international shipping in one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz is a key artery for global energy flows, making any disruption a serious international concern.





Officials confirmed that multiple 5,000-pound deep-penetrating aerial munitions were used in the strike, specifically designed to penetrate reinforced structures and underground infrastructure before detonation.

These types of weapons are typically reserved for heavily fortified military installations, signaling the high-value nature of the targets.





The strikes reportedly destroyed the targeted missile facilities, aiming to neutralize Iran’s capability to threaten commercial and military vessels operating in the region. The operation underscores Washington’s ongoing effort to secure maritime routes and counter Iranian military positioning along the Gulf.





The development comes amid rapidly rising tensions in the region, with repeated warnings about threats to shipping lanes and energy security.

Analysts view the use of such heavy bunker-penetrating munitions as a clear indication of the depth and fortification of Iran’s coastal missile infrastructure.



Source: UNN