U.S. warns Pakistan poses threat on par with Iran over missile ambitions





U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has warned that Pakistan’s advancing long-range missile program could elevate it to a global security threat level comparable to Iran.





Speaking to Congress, she highlighted rapid progress in solid-fuel missile technology, which could extend Pakistan’s strike capability beyond South Asia and alter regional deterrence dynamics.





The assessment signals growing concern in Washington, with Pakistan potentially being grouped alongside major missile powers such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran.