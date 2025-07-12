UAE bans Nigerians aged 18-45 from applying tourist Visas; sets new conditions fir the country

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced stringent new visa restrictions for Nigerian travelers, barring those aged 18 to 45 from applying for tourist visas unless accompanied by a family member or group.

The policy, effective immediately, was communicated to travel agents on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and also includes a complete ban on transit visa applications for Nigerian nationals.

According to directives from Dubai immigration authorities, Nigerians aged 18 to 45 traveling alone are no longer eligible for the tourist visa category.

For those aged 45 and above, a six-month personal bank statement showing a minimum monthly closing balance of $10,000 (or its naira equivalent) is now required to qualify for a tourist visa. Additional documents, such as hotel bookings and passport biodata pages, must also be submitted.

The new measures follow the UAE’s lifting of a two-year visa ban on Nigerians in September 2024, a decision that had initially been welcomed by the travel community.