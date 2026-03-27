UAE Slams Door on Iran Ceasefire: No Deal Until Nuclear and Missile Threats Are Crushed





The United Arab Emirates just drew a hard line against the Iranian regime. In a blunt Wall Street Journal op-ed, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba declared a simple ceasefire is not enough. Tehran must have its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, drones, terror proxies, and blockade tactics dismantled for good.





No more half-measures. No more letting the mullahs hold the world hostage.



The UAE is ready to team up with the US and allies to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint carrying one-fifth of global oil. Iran has threatened to shut it down. The Gulf states are done playing nice with a bully that launches missiles at their ports and civilians.





This marks a sharp shift from past caution. After absorbing Iranian attacks on its territory, the UAE is prioritizing real security over empty diplomacy. Arab neighbors are waking up to the fact that Iran’s aggression endangers everyone, including their own economies and people.





Adding muscle to the alliance, the UAE is standing firm on its massive $1.4 trillion investment commitment in the United States over the next decade. That money will fuel American infrastructure, energy, tech, and manufacturing, creating jobs and strengthening ties under strong leadership.

