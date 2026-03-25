UAE soldier killed as Iran launches drone and missile attacks on joint base in Bahrain





Bahrain’s Defense Force (BDF) has confirmed the death of one United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldier during joint operations with Bahraini forces, following Iranian missile and drone attacks.





The incident occurred on March 24 in Manama, as forces were engaged in intercepting incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles targeting security-related infrastructure. Several personnel from both countries were also reported injured.





A Bahraini military spokesperson described the attack as a hostile act and a violation of regional sovereignty, emphasizing that the operation was aimed at critical defense infrastructure.





Since the escalation began on February 28, Bahrain’s air defense systems have reportedly intercepted and destroyed a total of 301 drones and 153 missiles.