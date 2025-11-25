UAE Unveils $1 Billion AI Push Across Africa at G20 Summit



The UAE has announced a $1 billion investment to strengthen AI infrastructure and services across the continent.



Unveiled at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, the initiative focuses on using AI to transform key sectors — education, healthcare, and climate adaptation — ensuring technology serves people and communities.





The UAE highlighted the crucial role AI plays in global progress and reaffirmed its commitment to responsible, inclusive AI development.





Already a major player in Africa’s growth, the UAE continues to invest heavily in renewable energy, infrastructure, and economic partnerships. This new initiative signals even deeper collaboration and a shared vision for a smarter, more resilient Africa.