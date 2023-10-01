UAW strike gets worse, clouding US economy

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is extending its strike at major American car companies, entering its third week of protests over pay and benefits.

Union leader Shawn Fain announced that an additional 7,000 employees at Ford and General Motors factories will join the strike, bringing the total number of striking workers to about 18,000. Notably, this action does not include Stellantis, indicating progress in those negotiations.

The dispute has cast a shadow over the US economy, drawing attention from both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election.

Both leaders visited the Detroit area this week to address the ongoing labor tensions, which are reflective of broader worker unrest in the country.

The union’s demands include a substantial 40% pay increase over four years and an end to practices that result in lower pay and reduced benefits for newer employees.

In response, the companies argue that these demands would impede their long-term investments and have offered a 20% pay raise along with other concessions.

On the picket lines in Michigan, many workers expressed their readiness for a prolonged battle.

“People are fed up. We want there to be a middle class,” said Emily Yettaw, who has worked at GM for 17 years. “They’re making billions in profit and we deserve better.”

The union, which represents 146,000 workers at the three companies, has been slowly ratcheting up pressure on the car makers to strike a deal since labour contracts expired on 14 September.

The latest action expands the work stoppages to a Ford factory in Chicago that makes Explorers, and a GM factory in Michigan which makes large crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave.

The union’s prior targets included 38 facilities that distribute parts to dealers and three factories – one at each company.

In a message to employees, General Motors said “calling more strikes is just for the headlines, not real progress”.

The company said it had not received a “comprehensive” reply since it put forward a proposal on 21 September. It said that offer provided workers with “historic wage increases and job security while not jeopardizing our future”.

“We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits you and doesn’t let the non-union manufacturers win,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president for global manufacturing.

The economic impact of the action remains limited, but is building. In just its first week, the stand-off had led to an estimated $1.6bn (£1.3bn) in economic losses, including more than $100m (£81m) in lost wages – a cost that is weighing on local economies.

Jennifer Romero owns the Karma Coffee & Kitchen in Wayne, Michigan. Her shop, with a flier in the window supporting the strike, is located just down the road from a closed Ford factory. Jennifer says sales have been noticeably slow at her store.

“This UAW debacle strike trajectory is like watching a slow moving car crash take place on black ice,” he wrote in a note on Friday.

“This is a defining period for Detroit and the future of the auto industry as we firmly believe that if GM, Ford, Stellantis accept anything close to the deal on the table the future will be very bleak for the US auto industry.”

For now, workers on the picket line in the Detroit area this week said they remained committed to the fight, despite the loss of income for many that will come from receiving just $500 (£410) in strike pay a week.

“It’s ramen noodles and mac and cheese time,” GM workers in Ypsilanti joked. “No more Red Lobster.”

“I don’t think anybody is scared to be out here,” added Kemi Hooker, 53, who has worked for GM for 24 years. “We’ll do what it takes”.