Ubuntu on Ice: Kampyongo’s Edgar Lungu Cry for Humanity…in an emotional Xmas countdown take of Lungu

Ubuntu on Ice: Kampyongo’s ECL Cry for Humanity



…in an emotional Xmas countdown take of Lungu



Amb. Anthony Mukwita – Saturday Reflections



13th Dec 2025.



The Christmas lights twinkle in Lusaka, yet their glow feels hollow, refracted through the icy prism of a steel casket in Pretoria.





Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia’s sixth president, lies frozen – not in memory, but literally, in a morgue seven feet deep in steel and silence.





The Attorney General prepares to carve into a roasted turkey, while the nation carves into its conscience, asking: how did we arrive at a Christmas without ubuntu, without humanity, without closure?





Stephen Kampyongo, once Internal Security Minister under Lungu, broke the silence at an anti–Bill 7 briefing. His voice cracked with grief: “For the first time in Zambia’s history, we shall celebrate Christmas without a very important man in our universe.

No



President Edgar Lungu died on 5 June, and since then has been frozen in a steel casket, denied a dignified send-off. It bleeds my heart.”



His lament was not just about a man, but about a nation’s soul. Ubuntu – the African creed of compassion, of being human through others – seems to have evaporated.



“How can we sing and dance while the father of the nation lies frozen in Pretoria? What have we become?” Kampyongo asked.





Madam Esther Lungu, widow and former First Lady, remains trapped in mourning, her black dress a permanent shroud.



Her daughter Tasila Lungu, who dared to follow her father’s political footsteps, was stripped of her parliamentary seat for mourning abroad.





The cruelty compounds says Kampyongo: a family denied closure, a nation denied dignity, a presidential ghost denied rest.



The Ghost in the Fridge



Zambia’s crossroads are not only economic — double-digit inflation, 64% poverty – but spiritual.



The elephant in the house is not the ballot, but the corpse in Pretoria. The Attorney General’s locked jaw on Lungu’s body raises questions: is this precedent, or punishment? Is Zambia rehearsing a tragicomedy of history?





Examples abound. In Africa, Félix Houphouët-Boigny of Côte d’Ivoire lay unburied for months in 1993 as politics delayed his funeral.





In medieval times, Pope Formosus was exhumed and tried in the grotesque “Cadaver Synod,” his body paraded as a legal pawn.



Zambia now risks joining this macabre league, where leaders become frozen relics instead of dignified memories. We are breaking a sad record.





Silence and Shadows



Ordinary sympathisers whisper: “It is taboo to speak of ECL now.” Silence has become the unwritten law. Yet silence is complicity.





Bravo Kampyongo, for daring to speak when others tremble. His words rip open wounds that frost cannot numb.



Lungu was not perfect, but he was human. He built bridges and roads, united the nation, and awkwardly danced the funky chicken with a smile that disarmed critics.





On 11 November, he would have turned 69. Instead, he remains trapped between Lusaka and Pretoria, a restless spirit hovering in legal limbo.





The Question of Compassion



As the French caution: “Le silence des vivants est plus cruel que la mort des rois” — the silence of the living is more cruel than the death of kings.



And in Swahili, a reminder: “Huruma ni ngao ya binadamu, kwa rafiki na adui vilevile” – compassion is the shield of humanity, for both friend and foe alike. The Daily Revelation Newspaper

Christmas Frostbite





Christmas is meant to be warmth, family, and song. Yet this year, Zambia faces frostbite. The oxymoron is stark: fairy lights against steel morgue walls, roasted turkey against frozen flesh, carols against silence. Smart Eagles



The nation celebrates while its former leader ECL lies uncelebrated.





Is Zambia headed for a fall? Perhaps. Or perhaps Hon. Kampyongo’s cry will thaw the ice, reminding us that ubuntu is not optional. It is the heartbeat of a nation, 12 days before Christmas.



Amb. Anthony Mukwita is a published Author & International Relations Analyst.