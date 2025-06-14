UBZ PRESIDENT CRITICIZES HICHILEMA’S NATIONAL ADDRESS

…demands action on Lungu burial

LUSAKA, Zambia – June 13, 2025 – United for a Better Zambia (UBZ) President Hector Soondo has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s national address, describing it as hollow and disconnected from the real concerns facing the country—especially regarding the burial arrangements of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a statement to the media, Soondo said Zambians had anticipated a unifying and reconciliatory message, but instead received what he termed “a cold and empty speech devoid of compassion and direction.”

“There is nothing that has come out of HH’s address to the nation,” Soondo said. “As UBZ, we expected him to demonstrate leadership and empathy by addressing the unresolved matter of President Lungu’s burial.”

Soondo argued that President Hichilema should have publicly urged the Lungu family to bring back the remains of the late president to Zambia for a proper and dignified burial, in line with national tradition and the wishes of the people.

“He was supposed to apologise to the Lungu family for how the state has handled matters related to the late president and assure them of a peaceful and honourable burial process,” Soondo added.

“If the family didn’t want his involvement, the least he could have done was to excuse himself and allow the burial to proceed with respect.”

The UBZ leader accused President Hichilema of using the address to posture politically which failing to address the emotional weight the Lungu issue carries for many citizens across the political spectrum.

Soondo’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between government and opposition forces.

The late President Lungu passed away under circumstances that remain sensitive within both political and public domains.

Soondo warned that failure by the head of state to provide moral leadership on such a delicate matter risks deepening divisions in the country.

“This is not a time for political scoring. It’s a time to unite the nation through meaningful action,” he said.