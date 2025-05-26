NAKACINDA AS SG SPEAKS FOR TONSE COUNCIL OF LEADERS





UBZ President Reaffirms Unity in Tonse Alliance



Lusaka, Zambia — United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Party President, Hector Soondo, has reaffirmed the unity of the Tonse Alliance and called on Zambians to remain focused on the goal of changing government in 2026.





Mr. Soondo dismissed social media reports suggesting confusion within the Alliance, describing them as false and misleading.



“The Tonse Alliance remains united. Claims of division are baseless and intended to distract citizens from the real issues affecting the country,” he said.





He clarified that Hon. Raphael Nakacinda speaks on behalf of the Tonse Alliance leadership and that his statements reflect collective decisions.





Mr. Soondo urged citizens to mobilize through their respective parties and communities to support the Alliance’s mission for change.





“Together, we can bring about the leadership Zambia needs. United for Better Zambia – together we can.”



Issued by:

Hector Soondo

President, United for Better Zambia (UBZ) Part