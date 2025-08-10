UEFA has sanctioned Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski with fines for breaching the Anti-Doping Regulations

UEFA has sanctioned Barcelona stars Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski with fines of €5,000 each for breaching the Anti-Doping Regulations after Barcelona’s most recent UEFA Champions League match.

The fine comes from when the Blaugrana faced Inter Milan in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final away in Italy.

The game ended in a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat (after extra time) for Barcelona, leading to their elimination from the competition.

Now, as per the report, UEFA have imposed a fine of €5,000 each on both Lamine and Lewandowski for a breach of the Anti-Doping Regulations.

The governing body ruled that the Barcelona duo failed to follow the instructions of the Doping Control Officer (Article 21.8) and did not proceed immediately to the Doping Control Station (Article 21.10(a)), as required by the rules, resulting in a small fine.

Not only that, but Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has also been fined €20,000 and given a one-match suspension from UEFA club competitions for incidents during the same match.

The German coach was deemed guilty of breaching the general principles of conduct (Article 11(1) DR) and violating the basic rules of decent conduct (Article 11(2)(b) DR).

Flick’s assistant, Marcus Sorg, has received the same financial and sporting penalty for identical reasons.

All sanctions take immediate effect and will impact Barcelona’s next European fixture, with Flick and Sorg unable to be on the bench.

Meanwhile, the ruling from UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also affects Barcelona, who must pay €5,250 for their fans throwing objects (Article 16(2)(b) DR) and €2,500 for the lighting of fireworks (Article 16(2)(c) DR) during the match.