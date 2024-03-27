UEFA: Man Utd assured of Europa League participation while Ratcliffe-owned Nice is also set to qualify

UEFA is reportedly willing to grant Manchester United entry into the Europa League should they qualify, despite the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the owner of Nice.

According to UEFA’s latest regulations, clubs owned by the same individuals are not permitted to compete in the same UEFA competitions.

This would normally mean that United could not participate in the Europa League next season, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, their new co-owner, holds a majority stake in Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Currently, both United and Nice are in contention for Europa League qualification, with Nice holding a higher league position than United.

However, the Daily Mail suggests that UEFA’s general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, attended United’s league match against West Ham at Old Trafford on February 4.

Following the game, Theodoridis reportedly engaged in discussions with the English club, offering assurances that the matter would be addressed.



The report further indicates that in the event of such a scenario, United and Nice would need to provide evidence to UEFA that they do not share any common management structures.

Given Ratcliffe’s recent minority takeover at Old Trafford, it appears unlikely that the two clubs would share technical personnel.

Erik ten Hag’s team will resume action following the international break with a crucial league encounter against Brentford on Saturday