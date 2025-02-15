Uganda military chief General Muhoozi threatens to attack eastern Congo town of Bunia





The chief of Uganda’s defence forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said in a post on X on Saturday that he would attack the town of Bunia in neighbouring eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) unless “all forces” there surrendered their arms within 24 hours.





Kainerugaba, who has a history of posting provocative comments on foreign policy, said he had the authority of President Yoweri Museveni, who is also his father.

A spokesman for Uganda’s military said he could not comment on the matter.





Earlier on Saturday, Kainerugaba had said, without providing evidence, that people from the Bahima ethnic group were being killed.





“My people, the Bahima are being attacked. That’s a very dangerous situation for those attacking my people. No one on this earth can kill my people and think he will not suffer for it!” he said.





“Bunia will soon be in UPDF hands,” he said in a separate post, referring to the Uganda People’s Defence Force.





The threat from Uganda’s top military officer, who is widely believed to be the heir apparent to his father, stokes fears that a conflict between Congolese forces and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels could flare into a wider regional war.





Rebels enter Bukavu





On Friday, an M23 leader said the rebels had entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, following the capture of Goma, the largest city, at the end of last month.





Citing UN sources, Reuters reported earlier in February that Uganda had deployed more than 1,000 extra soldiers in eastern Congo under the auspices of an operation to help Congo fight Islamist militants.





But UN experts say Uganda has also backed the ethnic Tutsi-led M23.





Kainerugaba has been publicly supportive of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who has denied accusations that Rwandan troops are fighting alongside M23.





In 2022, Kainerugaba referred to M23 as “brothers of ours” fighting for the rights of Tutsis in Congo.





Congo’s Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya and a spokesperson for the Congolese army did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Kainerugaba’s latest remarks.





Kainerugaba routinely makes inflammatory posts on social media, including a threat in 2022 to invade neighbouring Kenya.