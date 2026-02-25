UPND member Kelving SAMPA writes



UGANDAN dictator Idi Amin Dada once wanted to change the name of Uganda to Idi.





Everybody in his cabinet agreed because they were afraid of him. But there was one man, Walyamungu. He said to Idi Amin, “Your excellency, do you know a country called Cyprus?” Idi Amin said to him, “What does Cyprus have to do with changing Uganda to Idi?”





Walyamungu replied, “the citizens of Cyprus are called Cypriots. If we change the name of Uganda to Idi we the Ugandans shall be called Idiots and the world will call us Idiots which we are not”.





Idi Amin looked at him and said, ” you and I are the most intelligent men in this Cabinet. The name of the country shall remain Uganda and so it remained to this day.





The silence of a good people Make evil to prevail . Walyamungu is remembered for saving Ugandans from being Idiots.😅😅😅