Ugandan gay man in the US furiously reacts after being denied entry at an Ugandan community event

In Africa, homosexuality is heavily frowned upon and comes with heavy criticisms and societal judgment.

This has followed most Africans everywhere, whether based in the continent or outside, Africans still stigmatize those who are of the act.

During a recent Ugandan event in the US, a Ugandan man was denied entry by the organizers after he presented himself as gay.

A Ugandan transgender woman, Keem Love, was reportedly denied entry to the Ugandan North American Association (UNAA) Convention 2025 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the weekend.

The incident, captured in a viral video, shows Love confronting security personnel at the event, and alleging discrimination based on her gender identity.

After being denied entry, his masculine side kicked in as he began acting like a man. Keem began arguing and shouting with the tone of a man. “Is it because I’m gay?” he asked.

Onlookers confronted him to calm down while others recorded but he was not perturbed. “You fu*king ruined my night,” he shouted at them as he paced up and down in fury.

The scene has garnered lots of traction with most Ugandans applauding the event organizers for denying him entry.