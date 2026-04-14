Ugandan Military Chief Sparks Diplomatic Tension With $1 Billion Demand on Turkey



Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has triggered diplomatic controversy after reportedly demanding $1 billion and “the most beautiful woman in Turkey” as a wife, giving Ankara a 30-day ultimatum or risk the closure of its embassy in Kampala.





He framed the billion-dollar demand as a “security dividend,” arguing it would compensate Uganda’s long military involvement in Somalia, where Ugandan troops have been deployed for nearly two decades fighting Al-Shabaab under the African Union mission.





Uganda has contributed troops to stabilize Somalia, while Turkey has expanded its influence in the region through infrastructure projects, including ports, hospitals, and airports.





The statement has raised diplomatic concerns, with analysts warning it could strain relations between Kampala and Ankara, the capital of Turkey.