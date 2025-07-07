FROM STRANGER TO MILLIONAIRE



….Ugandan Pastor Surprises Petauke Couple with K350,000 in Wedding Blessings





Petauke District, Zambia – July 7, 2025



What began as an ordinary wedding celebration in Petauke District turned into a heart-stirring testimony of kindness, divine favor, and unexpected reward.





At the wedding of Mr. Joseph Phiri and Mrs. Bridget Mwanza held on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at Alpha Lodge, guests were left speechless when a man of God and engineer by profession, Pastor Ronald Ddumba from Uganda, gifted the newlyweds K50,000 cash and a brand-new vehicle worth K200,000.





But the story behind this generous gesture is what has touched the hearts of many across the Eastern Province.



In 2019, Pastor Ddumba first arrived in Lusaka, Zambia, as a struggling man. He had no place to stay and was in desperate search of work and clients for his engineering services. It was then that a young student from Petauke, Joseph Phiri, opened his heart and his small boarding room to the Ugandan visitor.





Despite limited space, Joseph and his roommate accommodated the stranger—offering him shelter, meals, and friendship. That simple act of compassion would unknowingly shape both of their futures.





Years passed. Joseph completed his training as a Clinical Officer General and returned to Petauke, where he volunteered in local health facilities before being officially deployed by the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, Pastor Ddumba’s life took a divine turn—receiving major contracts and blessings that transformed him into a successful engineer and preacher.



Though miles apart, the two men kept in touch. When Joseph began planning his wedding in 2025, he extended a special invitation to his old friend, who had once been a stranger. Pastor Ddumba accepted—and came bearing more than just good wishes.





During his remarks at the wedding reception, Pastor Ddumba announced an overwhelming gift of K50,000 and a car worth K200,000 to the couple. But his generosity didn’t end there. He also:



Gifted K100,000 to Joseph’s former roommate who had helped accommodate him back in 2019,





Presented K100,000 to Joseph’s parents as a token of gratitude,



Donated K10,000 to the church that officiated the marriage blessings,





And gave K2,000 each to the officiating Reverend and the Master of Ceremony.



The crowd erupted in shock and applause as the man who was once a struggling stranger returned as a millionaire and servant of God, pouring blessings on those who had once supported him.





Speaking after the ceremony, Pastor Ddumba shared, “I came to Zambia with nothing but faith. Joseph and his friend treated me with dignity and love when I had nothing to offer. Today, it’s my joy to honor that kindness.”





Mr. Phiri, visibly emotional, said, “I’m still trying to believe what happened. We never expected anything like this. I just wanted to celebrate our love—but God added His own miracle.”





The story has since gone viral on social media and across local communities, with many praising the power of humility, kindness, and divine favor.



Indeed, as the saying goes, ‘Be kind to everyone—for you never know who you’re helping.’