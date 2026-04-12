UGANDA’S MILITARY CHIEF SHOCKS THE WORLD: GIVE US $1 BILLION AND A WIFE OR GET OUT

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni, has dropped one of the most jaw-dropping ultimatums in African diplomatic history.

In posts on X, the General demanded Turkey pay Uganda a minimum of $1 billion dollars, and on top of that, hand over the most beautiful woman in Turkey to become his wife.

He gave Ankara a 30-day deadline. If the demands are not met, he will shut down Turkey’s embassy in Kampala and cut all diplomatic ties completely.

And he made it clear Uganda would not even flinch if Turkey retaliates and closes Uganda’s embassy in Ankara. No problem, he said.

His reasoning? Uganda has been bleeding in Somalia since 2007. Ugandan soldiers have fought, died, and sacrificed for nearly two decades under African Union missions.

While Uganda carried the weight of war, Turkey walked in and secured Mogadishu’s port, airport, and billions in infrastructure contracts. The General wants his country’s security dividend, and he wants it now.

This is bigger than one man’s social media post. This is an African soldier speaking a truth many African nations feel but never say out loud. Africa provides the blood. Others collect the profit.

Turkey has not responded. The clock is ticking.

Do you think Uganda deserves compensation for its sacrifices in Somalia?

African hype media