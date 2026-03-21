UK Allows U.S. to Use Bases for Hormuz Operations Trump Says “Too Late”



The United Kingdom has officially approved the use of its military bases by the United States for operations targeting Iranian threats to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz.





The agreement expands earlier permissions, allowing U.S. forces not only to conduct defensive actions but also to carry out operations aimed at degrading Iran’s missile capabilities linked to attacks on commercial vessels.





Despite the move, U.S. President Donald Trump responded that the decision came “too late,” signaling possible divergence in timing or strategy between allies.





Meanwhile, Iran has issued a warning to London, stating that such actions risk putting British citizens “in danger” by enabling operations perceived as direct aggression.





The development underscores rising tensions around Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supply, as multiple powers become increasingly involved.