UK and France building coalition to secure Hormuz, say officials

Defence officials say the UK, with France, is helping build a coalition of countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz – “once conditions allow”.

The UK has offered to host a security conference on the key channel for global oil shipments in either Portsmouth or London in the near future to develop plans.

Officials say that any mission will require a coalition of Navies to provide reassurance to merchant shipping, but emphasised that any plans to escort tankers would be dictated by the threat – which is currently too high.

Officials say it will require a multinational solution involving crewed and autonomous vessels to help clear a path for safe passage and to deal with the threat of mines.

One defence official says he believes reports that some mines had been laid “to be true”, but adds that shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz were still open and being used by a small number of tankers.