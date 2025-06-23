UK backs US strikes on Iran

As international concern mounts over escalating tensions in the Middle East, China and the United Kingdom have issued sharply contrasting responses to the United States’ recent military strikes on Iran.

On Sunday, June 22, U.S. warplanes bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, following orders from President Donald Trump. The strikes marked a significant escalation in Washington’s involvement in the region’s complex power dynamics, prompting swift reactions from global leaders.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described Iran’s nuclear programme as “a grave threat to international security” and defended the U.S. operation as an attempt to neutralise that threat. Starmer urged Tehran to resume diplomatic negotiations, a position echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who called on Iran “to show restraint.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stressed the importance of diplomacy, saying, “Stability must be the priority, and respect for international law is critical. Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba joined the call for de-escalation, while emphasising the need to halt Iran’s nuclear weapons development. “A de-escalation as soon as possible is more important than anything,” Ishiba said, “but at the same time, Iran’s nuclear weapons development must be stopped.”

In stark contrast, China and Russia condemned the U.S. action. China’s foreign ministry called the strikes “a serious violation” of the United Nations Charter and international law, warning that the attacks would only inflame regional instability. “The United States has exacerbated tensions in the Middle East,” the ministry said, urging all parties, particularly Israel, to implement a ceasefire, protect civilians, and return to dialogue.

Russia echoed China’s stance, calling the U.S. strikes “an irresponsible decision” and “a flagrant violation of international law.” In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry demanded an immediate end to aggression and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

The strikes followed an earlier wave of tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Israel, and Tehran had warned that U.S. involvement would have lasting consequences. As the situation evolves, the international community remains deeply divided on the path forward.