UK BLASTS ‘WAR PUSHERS’: TRUMP “DRAGGED IN” AS IRAN PEACE DEAL NEARLY SEALED





Explosive claims from the heart of British intelligence suggest a dramatic behind-the-scenes clash over the Iran crisis. Jonathan Powell reportedly accused key figures, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, of acting as “Israeli assets” who pulled Donald Trump into a conflict he was eager to avoid.





According to diplomatic sources, Britain believed tensions with Iran could have been defused, with negotiations yielding what insiders described as an “unexpectedly substantial” nuclear proposal from Tehran. Officials say progress was real and that a peaceful resolution was within reach.





But the subsequent military strikes stunned UK observers, who viewed them as premature and potentially damaging to fragile diplomacy.

The revelations hint at deep divisions among Western allies, raising questions about who truly shaped the path to confrontation and whether a breakthrough for peace was lost at the last moment.