UK government says Israel not committing genocide in Gaza





The UK government has officially stated that Israel is not committing genocide in Gaza, clarifying its position amid growing international scrutiny of the conflict.





The statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office emphasized that, while the situation in Gaza has caused significant civilian casualties and destruction, there is no evidence that Israel is acting with the specific intent required to meet the legal definition of genocide.





Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the humanitarian impact as “utterly appalling” and called on Israel to take further measures to protect civilians.





The announcement comes as the International Court of Justice considers allegations of genocide in Gaza and the International Association of Genocide Scholars has previously declared that Israel’s actions meet the legal criteria for genocide.





The UK’s position has drawn criticism from human rights groups and sparked debate over international responsibility and accountability in the conflict.





The UK government stressed that its assessment does not absolve Israel of responsibility for civilian harm and urged all parties to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law.