Allies Finally Step Up: UK Leads Mine Sweep to Reopen Strait of Hormuz After Iran’s Reckless Blockade





The United Kingdom and a coalition of allied nations are deploying minesweeping drones and vessels to clear the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





Iran sowed chaos by scattering naval mines there during its conflict with the US and Israel. Now Tehran can’t even locate its own haphazard minefield, leaving tankers stranded and global energy prices spiked. What started as an Iranian power play has backfired into self-inflicted paralysis.





This UK-led effort, involving autonomous minehunter drones launched from mother ships and coordination with dozens of partners, is a long-overdue show of strength. Freedom of navigation doesn’t defend itself. Weakness invites aggression, and Iran proved it by turning a vital sea lane into a floating hazard.





Clearing these waters will restore safe passage for oil tankers, ease the squeeze on economies worldwide, and send a clear message: maritime chokepoints stay open, no matter how much rogue regimes whine or threaten. The West is finally acting like it means business.